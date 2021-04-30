Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 4.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.55. 191,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,226,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Canaan by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

