Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) to Hold

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.86.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the Séguéla gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

