Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) to Hold

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.86.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.