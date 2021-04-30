Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

SPT stock opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.44.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders purchased a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,023 in the last quarter.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.