Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

