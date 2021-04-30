Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.87 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

