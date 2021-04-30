Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

