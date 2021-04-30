Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.27. 42,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

