Capital Advantage Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.29. 181,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day moving average is $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

