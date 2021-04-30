Capital Advantage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,195. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.