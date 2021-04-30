Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 3,231 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $40.58. 827,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

