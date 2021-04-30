Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $25.18 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

