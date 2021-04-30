Capital One Financial Comments on Welltower Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.