Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $149.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

