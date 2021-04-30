Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $149.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

