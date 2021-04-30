Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPXWF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

