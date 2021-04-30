Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 527,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,195. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

