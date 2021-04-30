CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $5.28 on Friday. CareRx has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CareRx from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins started coverage on CareRx in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

