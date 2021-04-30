CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE KMX opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

