Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

