Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $292.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. Its patented vehicle vending machines also offer a unique experience. There is an accelerated shift to online used-car sales with consumers’ increasing comfort in purchasing big ticket items online amid coronavirus woes. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned a profit amid rising capital and selling, general & distribution (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Carvana stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.86 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

