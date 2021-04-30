Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

CSLT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

