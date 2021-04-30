Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

