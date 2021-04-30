Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$5.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Ceconomy Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

