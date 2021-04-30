CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $25.17

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $25.70. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 3,924 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

