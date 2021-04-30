Celanese Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.