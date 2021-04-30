Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

CLS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 686,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,325. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

