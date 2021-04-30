Celestica (TSE:CLS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE CLS traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.25. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

