Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,190. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.