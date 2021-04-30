CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,242 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

