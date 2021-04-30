CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,759 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 128.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH opened at $143.40 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

