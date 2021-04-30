CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,555 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $2,875,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $5,920,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.