CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $383,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

