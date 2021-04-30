CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

