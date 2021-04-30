CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $618,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

