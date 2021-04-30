CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 15,823 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

