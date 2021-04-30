CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 550 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.