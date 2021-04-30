Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCS opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.