Cerillion’s (CER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Cerillion (LON:CER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.46 million and a PE ratio of 72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.72. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 639 ($8.35).

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

