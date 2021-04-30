Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIA. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.58. 141,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.