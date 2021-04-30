Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

