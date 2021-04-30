ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $921,090.26 and $53,868.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.