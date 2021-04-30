Chatham Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

