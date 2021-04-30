Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $21.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.63 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

