Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $503.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.43.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

