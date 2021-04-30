Chesapeake Wealth Management Invests $551,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

