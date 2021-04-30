Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 132 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $260.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

