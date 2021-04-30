Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

