Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.