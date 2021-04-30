Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,718,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

CTXS stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

