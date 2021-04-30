Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

